Corporate Deal

ELIQUENT Life Sciences, a regulatory consulting firm for the life sciences industry, announced the acquisition of RApport Global Strategic Services, an international regulatory consultancy based in the UK that supports life sciences innovators in obtaining and maintaining authorization for products globally. Financial details were not available. ELIQUENT Life Sciences, was advised by Slaughter and May. RApport Global, which is based in Camberley, United Kingdom, was represented by Simons Muirhead Burton.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

January 19, 2024, 4:01 PM

