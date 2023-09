Corporate Deal

Specialty bakery manufacturer Finsbury Food Group plc has agreed to a 143.4 million pound ($176 million) bid from Isle of Man, United Kingdom-based investment firm DBAY Advisors Ltd. DBAY was advised by an Addleshaw Goddard team including legal director Lucy Robson and partner Ewen Scott. Counsel information for Finsbury Food, which is based in Cardiff, United Kingdom, was not immediately available.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

September 21, 2023, 10:19 AM

nature of claim: /