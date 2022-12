Corporate Deal

FIT:MATCH, a digital twin platform, and Macy's announced the formation of a partnership where FIT:MATCH'S bra fitting experience will be available in select Macy’s stores. FIT:MATCH, based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was represented by Holland & Knight partners Glynna Christian and Danielle Garno. Counsel information was not available for New York-based Macy's.