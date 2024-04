Corporate Deal

Ginkgo Bioworks announced that it has acquired AgBiome's platform assets as well as development pipeline. Financial terms were not disclosed. Boston-based Ginkgo Bioworks was advised by a Ropes & Gray team led by mergers & acquisitions partner Matt Byron. Counsel information for AgBiome was not immediately available.

April 12, 2024, 10:14 AM

