Corporate Deal

Davis Polk & Wardwell has guided the initial purchasers in the underwriting of a debt offering valued at an aggregate $900 million. The issuance was announced Sep. 14 by Brazil-based beef manufacturer Minerva SA. The Davis Polk corporate team included partner Manuel Garciadiaz. The notes come due 2033.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

September 15, 2023, 7:57 AM

