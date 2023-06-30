Corporate Deal

Willkie Farr & Gallagher counseled Hamilton, Bermuda-based Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd. in a $210 million initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange. The common shares began trading on the NYSE on June 29 for $14 per share. The Willkie Farr team was led by partners Joseph Ferraro, Michael Katz and Jennifer Tait. A Latham & Watkins team led by partners Gary Boss, Benjamin Cohen and Kirsten Gaeta, represented the IPO's underwriters, led by Barclays, JPMorgan Chase and Jefferies Financial Group.

Insurance

June 30, 2023, 8:30 AM

