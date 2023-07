Corporate Deal

Entrata Inc. has acquired Rent Dynamics in a deal guided by Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati and Mayer Brown. Financial terms were not disclosed. Lehi, Utah-based Entrata was advised by a Wilson Sonsini team that included partners Brian Keyes, Brendan Mahan and Rezwan Pavri. Rent Dynamics, which is based in Logan, Utah, was represented by Mayer Brown.

Technology

July 20, 2023, 6:42 PM

