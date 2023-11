Corporate Deal

Investment firm Digital 9 Infrastructure has agreed to sell its stake in data group Verne Global for $575 million to private equity firm Ardian France SA. Saint Helier, Jersey-based Digital 9 was represented by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Celyn Evans, Matthew Elliott and Hamesh Khatkar. Counsel information for Ardian, which is based in Paris, was not immediately available.

Investment Firms

November 29, 2023, 9:01 AM

nature of claim: /