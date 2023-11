Corporate Deal

Cortec Group Fund VI LP, an affiliate of private equity firm Cortec Group, has sold a majority interest in branded entertainment and film lighting provider Chauvet & Sons to Court Square Capital Partners. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Cortec Group was represented by a Jones Day team including partner Denise Carkhuff. Counsel information for Court Square was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

November 17, 2023, 10:45 AM

