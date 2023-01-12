Corporate Deal

Amynta Group has agreed to acquire Ambridge Group, the managing general underwriter of Brit Ltd., a subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd., for $400 million. The transaction, announced Jan. 9, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023. New York-based Amynta is advised by Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison. The Paul Weiss team includes corporate partners Adam Givertz, Brian Lavin and Adam Wollstein. Counsel information for Ambridge Group was not immediately available.

Insurance

January 12, 2023, 9:17 AM