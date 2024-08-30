Corporate Deal

Australian Food & Agriculture Company Ltd. (AFA) is going public through a SPAC merger with Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corp. As a result of the merger, AFA will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange with a post-transaction equity value of approximately 780 million Australian dollars ($529 million). Deniliquin, Australia-based AFA was represented by Rimon PC. Speed & Stracey Lawyers acted as counsel to Bell Group Holdings, which owns two-thirds of AFA. The blank check company was advised by Vinson & Elkins; K&L Gates; and Walkers LLP. The Vinson & Elkins team was led by partners Stancell Haigwood and Zach Swartz. Davis Polk & Wardwell represented Citigroup, which acted as financial adviser to Agriculture & Natural Solutions.

Agriculture

August 30, 2024, 9:11 AM