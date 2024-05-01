Corporate Deal

SES SA has agreed to acquire telecommunications satellite operator Intelsat Holdings Sarl for a cash consideration of approximately $3.1 billion. Betzdorf, Luxemborg-based SES SA was advised by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher; Arendt & Medernach; Hogan Lovells; and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer. The Gibson Dunn corporate team was led by partner David Wilf. Intelsat, which is based in McLean, Virginia, was represented by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom and Elvinger Hoss Prussen.

May 01, 2024, 11:40 AM

