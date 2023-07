Corporate Deal

Valia Energia, a portfolio company of private equity fund manager Actis, announced that it has acquired EVM Energia, a natural gas energy portfolio. Financial terms were not disclosed. Mexico City-based Valia was advised by Milbank partners Roland Estevez, John Franchini and Aaron Stine. Counsel information for EVM, which is also based in Mexico City, was not immediately available.

Renewable Energy

July 19, 2023, 12:12 PM

