Broken String Biosciences, a geonomics mapping company, has secured $15 million in a Series A funding round co-led by Illumina Ventures and Merieux Equity Partners, with participation from Heran Partners and existing investors Tencent and Dieter von Holtzbrinck Ventures. Illumina, Merieux and Heran were advised by a Jones Day team led by partners Jean-Gabriel Griboul, Charles Gavoty and the firm's private equity practice co-lead Patrick Stafford. Counsel information for Broken String, which is based in the United Kingdom, was not immediately available.

September 22, 2023, 10:58 AM

