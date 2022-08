Corporate Deal

Golden Entertainment Inc. has agreed to sell Rocky Gap Casino Resort to Century Casinos Inc. for an aggregate cash amount of $260 million. The transaction, announced Aug. 25, is expected to close in mid-2023. Las Vegas-based Golden Entertainment is represented by a Latham & Watkins team. Counsel information for Century Casinos, which is based Colorado Springs, Colorado, was not immediately available.

August 26, 2022, 8:19 AM