Corporate Deal

Global Infrastructure Partners has agreed to sell a 50 percent stake in high speed rail operator Italo - Nuovo Trasporto Viaggiatori SpA to Mediterranean Shipping Co. Financial terms were not disclosed. Global Infrastructure Partners was represented by a Weil, Gotshal & Manges team led by partners Murray Cox and Brendan Moylan. Counsel information for Mediterranean Shipping, which is based in Switzerland, was not immediately available.

Transportation & Logistics

October 09, 2023, 10:46 AM

