Corporate Deal

Affiliates of Centerbridge Partners LP and GIC Real Estate Inc. have agreed to acquire INDUS Realty Trust Inc. for approximately $868 million in cash. The transaction, announced Feb. 22, is expected to close in the summer of 2023. New York-based Centerbridge is advised by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett partners Atif Azher and Frederick W.P. De Albuquerque. GIC Real Estate is represented by a Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. INDUS Realty, which is based in New York, is counseled by Latham & Watkins. Proskauer Rose is guiding Morgan Stanley, acting as financial advisor to INDUS Realty. The Proskauer Rose team is led by partners Daniel Ganitsky and Kunal Dogra.

Banking & Financial Services

February 22, 2023, 11:58 AM