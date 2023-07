Corporate Deal

Elgin Energy has agreed to sell a 100 megawatt portfolio of three solar projects to Pennon Power (UK), a wholly-owned subsidiary of British water utility company Pennon Group plc. Financial terms were not disclosed. The DLA Piper team was led by partner Natasha Luther-Jones. Counsel information for Pennon Group was not immediately available.

Renewable Energy

July 17, 2023, 9:18 AM

