Corporate Deal

Bank of America has agreed to sell Bank of America Custodial Services (Ireland) Limited to Apex Group Ltd. Financial terms were not disclosed. Apex Group was advised by Arthur Cox and a Kirkland & Ellis team including partners Chris Connolly, David Higgins and Reva Raghavan. Counsel information for Bank of America was not immediately available.

Banking & Financial Services

January 24, 2023, 11:42 AM