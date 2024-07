Corporate Deal

Private equity firm J.F. Lehman & Co. announced the successful close of a single-asset continuation vehicle for PURIS, a water infrastructure provider. Apollo's Sponsor & Secondary Solutions platform acted as lead investor. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based J.F. Lehman was advised by Debevoise & Plimpton and a A&O Shearman team led by partners Alain Dermarkar and Kyle Park. Proskauer Rose served as legal advisor to Apollo S3.

Investment Firms

July 09, 2024, 3:06 PM