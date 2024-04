Corporate Deal

Signet Healthcare Partners has placed a significant growth investment in biotechnology company Curida Holding AS in a deal guided by Sheppard Mullin; Advokatfirmaet Selmer and Advokatfirmaet Simonsen Vogt Wiig. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Signet was advised by Sheppard Mullin and Selmer. Curida Holding AS, which is based in Oslo, Norway, was represented by a Simonsen Vogt team.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

April 17, 2024, 11:00 AM

