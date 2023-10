Corporate Deal

Strategic Value Partners (SVP) and its affiliates have agreed to acquire APCOA Parking Holdings from current majority shareholder Centerbridge and other minority shareholders. Financial terms were not disclosed. Centerbridge Partners was represented by a Kirkland & Ellis team that was led by corporate partners Aprajita Dhundia and Matthew Elliott. Counsel information for Strategic Value was not immediately available.

October 27, 2023, 10:59 AM

