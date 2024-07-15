Corporate Deal

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has agreed to acquire steel mill company Stelco Holdings Inc. with a total enterprise value of $2.5 billion. The transaction, announced July 15, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024. Cleveland-Cliffs was advised by Davis Polk & Wardwell and Blake, Cassels & Graydon. The Davis Polk team included partners James P. Dougherty and Michael Gilson. Stelco Holdings, which is based in Hamilton, Canada, was represented by McCarthy Tetrault and A&O Shearman. The A&O team was led by partner Sean Skiffington. Stikeman Elliott guided the special committee of Stelco’s board of directors.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

July 15, 2024, 2:33 PM