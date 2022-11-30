Corporate Deal

Carbon Revolution Ltd., a carbon fiber wheels manufacturer, is going public via SPAC merger with Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. As a result of the merger, Carbon Revolution plc will be listed in the U.S. via a scheme of arrangement, with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $461 million. The transaction, announced Nov. 29, is expected to close in the first half of 2023. Geelong, Australia-based Carbon Revolution is represented by Goodwin Procter and a Herbert Smith Freehills team. Twin Ridge Capital is advised by Kirkland & Ellis and Ashurst.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

November 30, 2022, 8:52 AM