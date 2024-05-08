Corporate Deal

Alight Inc., a cloud-based human capital and technology services provider, and investment firm Starboard Value LP announced the establishment of a partnership in a deal guided by a cluster of law firms. Lincolnshire, Illinois-based Alight was represented by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett and a Sidley Austin team led by partners Derek Zaba and Jessica Wood. The Simpson Thacher team was led by partner Eric Swedenburg. Starboard Value, based in New York, was advised by Olshan Frome Wolosky.

May 08, 2024

