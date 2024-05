Corporate Deal

26North Reinsurance Holdings has completed a $4.9 billion reinsurance transaction with Life Insurance Co. of the Southwest, a member of National Life Group. 26North was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partner Rajab Abbassi. National Life Group, which is based in Montpelier, Vermont, was counseled by a Sidley Austin team led by partners Jonathan Kelly and Vincent Onorato.

Insurance

May 09, 2024

