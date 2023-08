Corporate Deal

Thomson Reuters Corp. has acquired Casetext, a provider of technology for legal professionals, for $650 million. The transaction closed on August 17. Toronto-based Thomson Reuters was advised by Holland & Knight partners John Haney and Victoria Zerjav. Counsel information for San Francisco-based Casetext was not immediately available.

August 24, 2023, 2:18 PM

