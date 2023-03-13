Corporate Deal

Sanofi has agreed to acquire Provention Bio Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing drugs to fight immune-mediated diseases, for approximately $2.9 billion. The transaction, announced March 13, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023. Paris-based Sanofi is advised by Weil, Gotshal & Manges. Provention Bio, which is based in New Jersey, is represented by a Ropes & Gray team led by partners Suni Sreepada and Tom Danielski.

March 13, 2023, 1:05 PM