Corporate Deal

Private equity funds managed by Blackstone have agreed to acquire a majority stake in R Systems International Ltd., a technology and analytics services company, from Satinder Singh Rekhi and other current promoters for $359 million. The transaction, announced Nov. 17, is expected to close in the coming months. New York-based Blackstone is advised by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett and Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas. The Simpson Thacher team includes partners Gregory Grogan, Ian Ho and Lori Lesser. R Systems, which is based in El Dorado County, California, is represented by AZB & Partners.