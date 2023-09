Corporate Deal

Sidley Austin has counseled a diverse investor group led by Laura Ricketts and prominent women-owned businesses in connection with acquiring ownership of the Chicago Red Stars National Women's Soccer League for an estimated value of $60 million. The Sidley Austin team included partner Eric Geffner. Counsel information for the Chicago Red Stars was not immediately available.

September 06, 2023, 9:07 AM

