An investor group led by Arsenal Capital Partners and BayPine LP have agreed to acquire Poly-Wood, an integrated manufacturer of recycled HDPE outdoor living products, from Mayfair Capital Partners. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Arsenal Capital was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Ted Frankel and Colin Zelicof. Poly-Wood was represented by Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough.

March 27, 2024, 10:24 AM

