Heraeus Group has agreed to sell its specialty lighting business, Heraeus Noblelight, to Excelitas Technologies Corp. The transaction, announced Sept. 15, is expected to close by the end of 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. Waltham, Massachusetts-based Excelitas was advised by a Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson team led by partner Dr. Jurgen van Kann. Counsel information for Heraeus Group, which is based in Hanau, Germany, was not immediately available.

September 18, 2023, 10:33 AM

