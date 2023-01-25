Corporate Deal

MDU Resources Group and Corvex Management LP announced a cooperation agreement on Tuesday to appoint Corvex partner James H. Gemmel to MDU Resources' board of directors, subject to approval by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. Concurrently, the construction materials company reaffirmed it progress towards completing the previously announced spinoff of its Knife River construction materials business. Bismarck, North Dakota-based MDU Resources is represented by a Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz team led by partners Andrew R. Brownstein and John L. Robinson. Counsel information for Corvex Management, based in New York, was not immediately available.

Energy

January 25, 2023, 8:28 AM