Corporate Deal

Thoma Bravo has agreed to place a strategic growth investment in investment research content creation and distribution platform BlueMatrix. The transaction, announced Dec. 14, is expected to close by the beginning of Jan. 2024. Financial terms were not disclosed. Chicago-based Thoma Bravo was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Brad Reed and Kristen Molloy. BlueMatrix, which is based in Durham, North Carolina, was represented by a Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo team.

Investment Firms

December 15, 2023, 10:54 AM

nature of claim: /