Warburg Pincus affiliate, WP GG Holdings IV BV and Archimed have agreed to sell Polyplus, a cell and gene therapy producer, to Sartorius Stedim Biotech, the French listed subgroup of Sartorius AG, for approximately 2.4 billion euros ($2.6 billion). The transaction, announced March 31, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023. Archimed was represented by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Laurent Victor-Michel and Adrian Maguire. Gottingen, Germany-based Sartorius AG was advised by Jeantet and Milbank. The Milbank team was led by partners Michael Bernhardt and Leopold Riedl.

April 04, 2023, 12:02 PM

