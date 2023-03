Corporate Deal

SPIN and 101 Studios, the entertainment company behind TV show 'Yellowstone,' have announced an 18-month development and production deal on Wednesday. New York-based SPIN was advised by a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team led by partner Sidney Fohrman. Counsel information for Beverly Hills, California-based 101 Studios was not immediately available.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

March 20, 2023, 8:51 AM

nature of claim: /