OneRock Energy Holdings has agreed to acquire property management company Northwoods Management Co. and certain related entities in a deal guided by Willkie Farr & Gallagher. The transaction, announced June 28, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. Houston-based OneRock Energy was advised by a Willkie Farr team led by partners Brad Honeycutt and Tan Lu. Counsel information for Northwoods Management, which is based in Houston, was not immediately available.

June 29, 2023, 9:29 AM

