Corporate Deal

Vista Credit Partners, a subsidiary of Vista Equity Partners, together with Splunk Ventures and Springcoast Capital Partners have placed $180 million in equity investments and strategic financing in cyber threat detection provider Deepwatch Inc. New York-based Springcoast is advised by Sullivan & Cromwell. The S&C team included corporate partner Sarah P. Payne. Counsel information for Deepwatch, which is based in Denver, was not immediately available.