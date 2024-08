Corporate Deal

Flowserve Corp. has agreed to acquire service valves provider MOGAS Industries for $290 million. The transaction, announced Aug. 13, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024. Irving, Texas-based Flowserve was advised by Baker McKenzie. MOGAS Industries, which is based in Houston, was represented by a Foley & Lardner team led by partners Susan Pravda and Alexander Miska.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

August 15, 2024, 11:56 AM