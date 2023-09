Corporate Deal

Entact LLC, a portfolio company of investment affiliates of J.F. Lehman & Co., has completed its acquisition of environmental dredging and marine construction provider White Lake Dock & Dredge Inc. Financial terms were not disclosed. Jersey City, New Jersey-based Entact was advised by Jones Day partner Andrew Levine. Counsel information for White Lake Dock, which is based in Norton Shores, Michigan, was not immediately available.

Construction & Engineering

September 20, 2023, 12:44 PM

nature of claim: /