Corporate Deal

Nuveen, the global asset manager of TIAA company, has placed a strategic investment in Snowhawk Partners. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Snowhawk Partners was represented by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partner Daniel Elizondo. Counsel information for Nuveen was not immediately available.

Investment Firms

December 07, 2023, 12:10 PM

