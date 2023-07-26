Corporate Deal

Prudential Financial Inc. has agreed to reinsure approximately $12.5 billion of reserves backing its guaranteed universal life policies with Somerset Re. The transaction, announced July 24, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023. Newark, New Jersey-based Prudential was represented by a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team led by partners Gregory Astrachan and Michael Stern. Somerset Re, which is based in Pembroke Pines, Bermuda, was advised by Mayer Brown. The Mayer Brown team was led by partner David Alberts.

Insurance

July 26, 2023, 8:26 AM

