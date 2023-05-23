Corporate Deal

AIG has agreed to sell its Validus Re business to RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. for $4.5 billion. The transaction, announced May 22, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023. AIG was represented by Debevoise & Plimpton and a Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz team led by partners Edward D. Herlihy, David K. Lam and Mark A. Stagliano. The Debevoise team was led by partner Marilyn Lion. RenaissanceRe was counseled by a Sidley Austin team that included partners by Sean Carney and Karen Dewis. Paul Hastings advised Morgan Stanley, acting as financial advisor for RenaissanceRe.

