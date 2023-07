Corporate Deal

Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson counseled Paris-based Circet and global asset manager Intermediate Capital Group (ICG) in connection with the acquisition of Tele Media GmbH, a telecommunications network maintenance provider. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Fried Frank team was led by corporate partner Jerome S. Friedrich. Counsel information for Tele Media GmbH, which is based in Hamburg, Germany, was not immediately available.

July 06, 2023, 10:32 AM

