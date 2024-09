Corporate Deal

Private equity firm L Catterton has agreed to acquire a majority stake in fitness studios network [solidcore] from VMG Partners, Kohlberg & Co. and Peterson Partners. Financial terms were not disclosed. Mount Kisco, New York-based Kohlberg & Co. was advised by a Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison team including partners Angelo Bonvino, Lindsay B. Parks and Kristiina Leskinen. Counsel information for [solidcore] was not immediately available.

Business Services

September 26, 2024, 11:58 AM