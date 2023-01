Corporate Deal

Kenvue Inc., a consumer health company and Johnson & Johnson spin-off, registered with the SEC on Jan. 4 for an initial public offering. The size of the IPO has not been announced. The Skillman, New Jersey-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange, is advised by Cravath, Swaine & Moore partner Michael Mariani. The underwriters, led by Goldman Sachs Group and JPMorgan Chase, are represented by Davis Polk & Wardwell partners Roshni Cariello and John Meade.