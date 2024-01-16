Corporate Deal

Restaurant Brands International, owner of popular fast-food chains including Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, has agreed to acquire Carrols Restaurant Group for approximately $1 billion. The transaction, announced Jan. 16, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024. Toronto-based Restaurant Brands was advised by Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison partners Scott Barshay and Laura Turano. Milbank acted as legal counsel to the special committee of Carrols board of directors.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

January 16, 2024, 12:18 PM

