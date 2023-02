Corporate Deal

Incenter LLC, a subsidiary of Finance of America Co.'s Inc., has agreed to sell title insurance underwriter, Agents National Title Holding Co., and title agency, Boston National Holdings, to Essent US Holdings Inc. for $100 million. Radnor, Pennsylvania-based Essent is advised by a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team led by partner Laura Delanoy. Counsel information for Incenter was not immediately available.

Insurance

February 03, 2023, 8:11 AM