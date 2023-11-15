Corporate Deal

Old Republic International has agreed to sell its mortgage insurance business RMIC Companies Inc. to Arch Capital Group for approximately $140 million in a deal guided by Kirkland & Ellis. The transaction, announced Nov. 13, is expected to close in the first half of 2024. Chicago-based Old Republic International was represented by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Kimberly Meng Han, Rajab Abbassi and Keith Crow. Counsel information for Arch Capital, based in Bermuda, was not immediately available.

Insurance

November 15, 2023, 10:16 AM

nature of claim: /