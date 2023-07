Corporate Deal

Biogen has agreed to acquire Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. for approximately $7.3 billion. Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Biogen was advised by a Cravath, Swaine & Moore team led by partners Faiza J. Saeed, Mark I. Greene, Aaron M. Gruber and Bethany A. Pfalzgraf. Reata Pharmaceuticals, which is based in Plano, Texas, was represented by Vinson & Elkins. Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson counseled Lazard, acting as financial advisor to Biogen. The Fried Frank team was led by partners Philip Richter and Roy Tannenbaum. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, acting as financial advisor to Reata Pharmaceuticals, was guided by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom.

July 28, 2023, 10:14 AM

